Firebirds Dropped by Battalion, 4-1

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

NORTH BAY, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds fell in a 3-0 hole in the first period and could not climb out as they were beaten by the North Bay Battalion, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Battalion got the scoring started nearly five minutes into the first period. Aaron Enright put a shot on net that Noah Bender stopped but the rebound popped to Jacob Therrien on the back side. He stuffed it home and North Bay took the lead.

Later, the Battalion gained the zone with Ryder Carey who found a trailing Lirim Amidovski cutting to the net. He snapped a shot through Bender and the lead grew to two. Finally, late in the first with North Bay on a power play, Bender made a stop but the puck was still loose in his crease. Ethan Procyszyn poked it through his legs and it was 3-0.

The Firebirds answered in the second period when Jimmy Lombardi found Jeremy Martin who skated into the attacking zone. He hit the trailing Evan Konyen who put a move on and slid the puck through Mike McIvor's five hole to make the score 3-1.

North Bay answered though with a power play goal two minutes later. Shamar Moses hit Procyszyn who one-touched a pass to Owen Van Steensel on the back door. Van Steensel tapped it home, extending the lead to 4-1.

Flint dropped to 11-15-1-1 in the loss while North Bay improved to 12-11-3-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds held the Battalion to one shot on goal in the third period, the second consecutive game they allowed the opposition to shoot just once in the third...Evan Konyen's goal was his first since October 25 at Guelph. It snapped a 16-game scoring drought.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will play on the road in Sarnia on Wednesday night. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

