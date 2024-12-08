Matejicek, Partridge Both Score Twice as Petes Beat Storm at Home
December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defenceman Martin Matejicek and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Guelph Storm
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Sunday, December 8, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Guelph Storm for a matinee matchup at the PMC. The Petes went ahead in the third period, adding an empty net goal to win the game by a score of 5-3.
Martin Matejicek and Brody Partridge led the way for the Petes, scoring two goals each, while Francis Parish picked up two assists. Jonathan Melee scored the empty net goal, as Liam Ladds, Caden Taylor, Adam Levac, and Gavin Bryant all picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 36/39 for his third straight win and fourth win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Guelph Goal (4:50) - Jett Luchanko (6), Assists - Rylan Singh (8), Lev Katzin (3)
Peterborough Goal (12:48) - Martin Matejicek (1), Assists - Liam Ladds (7), Caden Taylor (6)
Guelph Goal (12:55) - Lev Katzin (3), Assist - Charlie Paquette (7)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (6:19) - Brody Partridge (2), Assists - Francis Parish (3), Adam Levac (4)
Peterborough Goal (9:59) - Brody Partridge (3), Unassisted
Third Period:
Guelph Goal (1:39) - Jett Luchanko (7), Assist - Lev Katzin (4)
Peterborough Goal (5:15) - Martin Matejicek (2), Assists - Gavin Bryant (2), Francis Parish (4)
Peterborough Empty Net Goal (19:10) - Jonathan Melee (9), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, December 12, when they host the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
