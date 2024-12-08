Spitfires Beat Saginaw 7-4

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires and Spirit did battle on Sunday for the Spitfires teddy bear toss night. It was not a great start but the Spitfires were able to make a comeback and ultimately win the game 7-4.

In the first period, it was all Spirit as they dominated the possession and the scoreboard. It was quickly 3-0 Spirit 15 minutes into this one. But the Spitfires were resilient. Just a minute and a half after the Saginaw goal, the Spitfires got on the board. Jack Nesbitt made the bears fly with the Spitfires first goal of the game, it was his 12 th of the season. The Spitfires trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes and 12-7 on the shot clock.

In the second period, it was all Spitfires as they turned the tides from the first. A four goal period and 5 unanswered blew the game open. Back to back powerplay goals from Spellacy and Protas tied the game at 3 a piece. A few minutes later, Belchetz would score the go-ahead goal to make it 4-3. Late in the frame, Protas would score his 2 nd of the period again on the powerplay giving the Spitfires a 5-3 lead heading into the third.

In the third period, the Spirit would score and make it a 5-4 game just 1:29 in. Ten minutes later, the Spitfires were shorthanded and were able to grab a crucial goal. Mathurin blocked a shot and Protas chipped the puck up to Greentree who went in and scored to extend the Spitfires lead to 6-4. Spellacy would add a late empty net goal for his 2 nd of the game and the Spitfires skated to a big 7-4 divisional win.

The Spitfires are back in action at home on Thursday December 14 th when the Erie Otters are in town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

