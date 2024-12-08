Frontenacs Fend off the Swarm and Defeat the Sting, 6-2
December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, SAR 1
10:30 Ryan Brown (5) - Zach Filak, Hughston Hurt
2nd Period
KGN 1, SAR 1
2:10 Matthew Soto (11) - Emil Pieniniemi, Quinton Burns
3rd Period
KGN 2, SAR 1
9:18 Quinton Burns (2) - Vann WIlliamson, Luke McNamara
KGN 3, SAR 1
9:47 Ethan Miedema (12) - Cedrick Guindon, Vann Williamson
KGN 4, SAR 1
13:37 Matthew Soto (12) - Tyler Hopkins, Cal Uens
KGN 5, SAR 1
16:11 Quinton Burns (3) - unassisted.
KGN 5, SAR 2
18:59 Tyson Doucette (13) - unassisted.
KGN 6, SAR 2
19:50 Matthew Soto (13) - Ethan Miedema, Quinton Burns
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, December 20th, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes for our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola!
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024
- Spitfires Beat Saginaw 7-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Comeback Falls Short in Windsor Sunday - Saginaw Spirit
- Colts Continue Pace with Win over Ottaw - Barrie Colts
- Firebirds Fall to Battalion, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Firebirds Dropped by Battalion, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Fend off the Swarm and Defeat the Sting, 6-2 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spence Scores Two, Including OT Winner as Otters Win in Return to Brampton - Erie Otters
- Peterborough Drops Storm, 5-3 - Guelph Storm
- Matejicek, Partridge Both Score Twice as Petes Beat Storm at Home - Peterborough Petes
- Lardis Scores 25th; Flores Stops 43 as Dogs Drop 4-3 Decision - Brantford Bulldogs
- Niagara IceDogs Beach Day at 2pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Return to Windsor for Rematch with Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - December 8 - GUE vs. PBO - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 28, Firebirds at Battalion - 2 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Notes: vs Sarnia - December 8th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.