Frontenacs Fend off the Swarm and Defeat the Sting, 6-2

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, SAR 1

10:30 Ryan Brown (5) - Zach Filak, Hughston Hurt

2nd Period

KGN 1, SAR 1

2:10 Matthew Soto (11) - Emil Pieniniemi, Quinton Burns

3rd Period

KGN 2, SAR 1

9:18 Quinton Burns (2) - Vann WIlliamson, Luke McNamara

KGN 3, SAR 1

9:47 Ethan Miedema (12) - Cedrick Guindon, Vann Williamson

KGN 4, SAR 1

13:37 Matthew Soto (12) - Tyler Hopkins, Cal Uens

KGN 5, SAR 1

16:11 Quinton Burns (3) - unassisted.

KGN 5, SAR 2

18:59 Tyson Doucette (13) - unassisted.

KGN 6, SAR 2

19:50 Matthew Soto (13) - Ethan Miedema, Quinton Burns

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, December 20th, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes for our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola!

