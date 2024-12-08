Peterborough Drops Storm, 5-3

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm fall 5-3 to the Peterborough Petes in the final meeting this season.

Jett Luchanko opened the scoring early in the first period on the man advantage assisted by Rylan Singh and Lev Katzin. The Petes tied the came at the halfway mark, but Lev Katzin quickly regained the lead for the Storm just seconds later. Brody Partridge had two goals in the second period to give the Petes another lead. Jett Luchanko had his second goal of the game less than two minutes into the third period, but that wouldn't be enough. The Petes added two more to their tally to beat the Storm for the first time since 2018.

Up Next...

The Storm will board the bus again on Wednesday, December 11th for a midweek match against the Owen Sound Attack, before returning to the Sleeman Centre on Friday, December 13th as the Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit come to town. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

