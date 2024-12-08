Colts Continue Pace with Win over Ottaw

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts entered Sunday's matinee with a goal of staying at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The opening period didn't see either team hit the scoresheet but hometown kid, Cole Beaudoin would find it in the second. While on the man advantage, Beaudoin would be left alone with enough space to hammer home his team lead 13th goal, Emil Hemming and Beau Akey registered assists. The 67's would take advantage of their power play and beat Ben Hrebik on a one-timer to bring their teddy bears down.

With the game tied, both teams were trading chances. Prior to this season, Grayson Tiller had recorded four goals in his OHL career. With more experience and confidence, Tiller has shined this year and found his fifth goal of the year in Ottawa. By stepping up the offensive zone, Tiller caught the 67's goaltender off guard with a quick release from near the blue line that would sail into the top corner. The goal would stand as the game-winner and was Tiller's first GWG in the OHL.

With the win, the Colts extended their lead in the Eastern Conference and are the first team to hit 40 points. Ben Hrebik moves his record to 8-1-0-0 while posting a .938 SAV% and a 1.93 GAA.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.