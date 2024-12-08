Spence Scores Two, Including OT Winner as Otters Win in Return to Brampton

Brampton, ON - For the first time in just under 12 years, the Otters would find themselves in Brampton as they would battle the Steelheads. Coming off of a tough Friday night in Sudbury, Erie would look to close out the three-game portion of four-straight on the road with a big win against an Eastern Conference foe.

The contest would begin fast, with teams trading chances at either end of the ice. The Otters would break the ice in the game on the power play with Martin Misiak (9, PPG) hammering home a one-timer, 1-0 Erie. The Steelheads would look to bounce back and that's exactly what they did with Adam Zidlicky (15) to send the teddy bears flying and make it a 1-1 game. Erie would respond almost immediately however, with Carey Terrance (13) giving the Otters their lead right back and a 2-1 game. That is where the first would conclude, with the Otters leading 2-1. Erie would lead 16-12 in shots on goal.

The second would begin with far-less fanfare than the first. As the frame went on, more and more would open up and it would be Erie to capitalize first making it 3-1 with Callum Hughes (2). The Otters would keep the heat on as Matthew Schaefer would make a beautiful pass to Malcolm Spence (14) would make the score 4-1 Erie. The Steelheads would get one back headed toward the intermission as Porter Martone (21) would score to make it 4-2 after two. Shots on goal would sit even at 23 a piece.

The Steelheads would enter the third looking to climb back and they would do just that, with Carson Rehkopf (20) scoring to make it 4-3. The Steelheads would keep the pressure on, and eventually find the equalizer, with Chase Lefebvre (4) making it 4-4. This is where the game would sit following regulation, overtime would once again be required. Shots on goal following regulation would read 34-33 Erie.

For the second time on the road trip, the Erie Otters would be required to play overtime. The extra frame would not be played for long as just 41 seconds into OT, Malcolm Spence (2(14,GWG)) would score his second of the day to end it and give Erie a 5-4 victory. A huge win for the Otters, giving them four of six possible points on the road trip. Final shot total, Erie 35, Brampton 33.

The Otters will return to the ice Thursday in Windsor as they take on the Spitfires. Erie returns home Saturday as they welcome in the Saginaw Spirit for Winter Wonderland Night pres. by Rebich Investments. The first 1,500 fans in the arena will receive a free Erie Otters ornament set. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

