Game Notes: vs Sarnia - December 8th, 2024

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

For the first and only time this season your Kingston Frontenacs are playing host to the Sarnia Sting. It's a battle between 3rd in the East versus 8th in the West, and it features a high powered Frontenacs offence facing off against a Sting team in the middle of a rebuild after pushing their chips in and making a run in the 2022 OHL playoffs.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs and Sting are 3-3 against each other in the last five years

Frontenacs boast three straight wins over Sarnia at home

Cedrick Guindon is just 5 goals away from 100 in his career

Need a Good Bounce Back this Afternoon:

After going 10-2-1 in the month of November (best in franchise history for November), the Frontenacs have lost three straight games to three of the very best teams in the OHL in Oshawa, London and Barrie. The black and gold need a good bounce back performance to get back on track, and today offers a good opportunity to do just that. The Sarnia Sting have won just two of their last seventeen contests and are struggling to put together consistent performances that include a powerplay and penalty kill among the leagues worst.

Milestone Watch:

There are a lot of milestones waiting to be achieved in the Frontenacs locker room:

Ethan Miedema is 1 assist away from 100 in his OHL career

Luke McNamara is 3 points away from 100 in his OHL career

Cedrick Guindon is 5 goals away from 100 in his OHL career

Matthew Soto is 2 games away from 200 in his OHL career

Nolan Lalonde is 3 games away from 150 in his OHL career

