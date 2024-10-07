Spencer Michnik Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Spencer Michnik has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 6th, 2024.

Michnik appeared in one game for the Royals this week, against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday October 5th. Michnik secured his first career WHL shutout against the Wild, in a 3-0 win for the Royals. Michnik faced 22 shots in the game.

Michnik has appeared in two games so far this season for the Royals. His record is 2-0-0-0, and he is leading all WHL goaltenders in goals against average with a 0.50 and save percentage with 0.980. Michnik also leads the WHL in shutouts as the only goaltender so far this season to have a shutout.

