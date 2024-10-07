Blades Release 20-Year-Old Netminder Elliott, Cut Overage List to Three

October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release









Saskatoon Blades goaltender Austin Elliott

(Saskatoon Blades) Saskatoon Blades goaltender Austin Elliott(Saskatoon Blades)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades announced the release of 20-year-old netminder Austin Elliott on Monday. The Strathmore, AB product has been placed on 20-year-old waivers, cutting the Blades' overage player list to three. Captain Ben Saunderson, fellow defenceman Grayden Siepmann, and forward Brandon Lisowsky are the remaining 20-year-old players on the roster.

Elliott was drafted by the Blades in the 12th round (261st overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot-1 goalie appeared in 85 career WHL games, going 58-14-5-1 with a .906 save percentage (SV%) and 2.37 goals-against average (GAA). Named to the 2022-23 CHL All-Rookie Team, Elliott is in sole possession of eighth in Blades franchise history for wins, and has the fourth most shutouts in franchise history with six. The third-year netminder went 3-0-0-0 to start the 2024-25 season.

The Blades want to thank Austin for his contributions to the organization and community of Saskatoon, and wish him well on the next step in his hockey career!

The Blades also announced 2008-born forward Kohen Lodge has been reassigned to the Alberta Elite Hockey League's (AEHL) Red Deer Chiefs U18 AAA squad.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.