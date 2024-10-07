October 7 - Canes Chatter

October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand with a pair of games this weekend as they welcome the Vancouver Giants on Friday at 7:00pm before hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings at 6:00pm on Saturday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/47zFo9j.

Thanksgiving Weekend Special: Take advantage of a 2 for $35.00 deal for this weekend as the Hurricanes play a pair of home games against the Vancouver Giants and Brandon Wheat Kings. For just $35.00, you'll receive tickets to both games. Contact the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre to purchase!

2024-2025 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Pro-Rated Season Ticket for the 2024-2025 regular season! Last chance to purchase pro-rated tickets will be Wednesday, October 9th at 5:00pm. Stop by the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre to secure your seats today!

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Individual Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $25.00 for an adult and $15.00 for youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403- 329-7328 (SEAT) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. Go to www.visitlethbridgearena.ca to secure your 5, 10- or 18-game Flex Packs today!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Season Ticket Pick Up: Season Ticket holders that have not picked up their 2024-2025 season tickets can visit the the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm. Please have photo ID at time of pick up.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Sponsorship and advertising opportunities for the 2024-2025 regular season are still available. Contact the Hurricanes office by calling 403-328-1986 to find out more.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, October 4th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (4-3 Win): The Hurricanes earned a 4-3 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in their only game of the weekend. Brayden Edwards scored twice while Leo Braillard and Logan Wormald added the others. Brady Smith made 19-saves. Lethbridge improved to 4-1-0-0 on the season with the victory.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, October 11th - vs. Vancouver Giants (7:00pm): The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand on Friday when they welcome the Vancouver Giants at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the lone meeting of the season between the 'Canes and Giants. Lethbridge earned an overtime victory in Vancouver last season. The game will mark the Giants first visit to Lethbridge since November 4, 2022.

Saturday, October 12th - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00pm): Lethbridge will welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings at 6:00pm on Saturday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the first of four meetings on the season between the Hurricanes and Wheat Kings this season and the first of two visits Brandon will make to Lethbridge. Last year, the 'Canes went 0-3-1-0 against the Wheaties.

