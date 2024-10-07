Cougars Acquire 8th Round Pick from Raiders for Vojtech Vochvest
October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have acquired a 2027 8th-round selection in the WHL Prospect's Draft (Wenatchee) from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for D Vojtech Vochvest (05).
Vochvest, from Czechia, appeared in seven games for the Cougars and accumulated eight penalty minutes. Vochvest has played a total of 74 WHL games with both the Cougars and Kamloops Blazers.
The Cougars would like to thank Vojtech for his contributions to the Cougars organization and wish him nothing but the best in Prince Albert.
