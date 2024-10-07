Blades Receive Boost with Return of Lisowsky and Molendyk

Saskatoon, SK - The cavalry is on the way for the Saskatoon Blades.

Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk and 20-year-old sniper Brandon Lisowsky are returning to the Bridge City this week following stints at NHL Training Camps and preseason.

The Predators announced they reassigned Molendyk to junior Sunday morning. The silky-skater was part of the final round of cuts in Music City after dressing in several preseason games for Nashville. Molendyk was drafted in the first round (24 overall) at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by Nashville and provides a huge boost to a Blades team that's started 4-1-1-0. The McBride, BC product set a career-high in goals (10), assists (46), and points (56) in 50 games last season, 17 less than the previous season. Molendyk was named to Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in December alongside Minten, but an upper-body injury kept him from playing in the tournament. Molendyk was a workhorse for the Blue and Gold in the playoffs, scoring three goals, seven assists, and ten points in 16 games.

Lisowsky is back after he was invited to Toronto Maple Leafs training camp and spending time with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last week. The 20-year-old sniper is coming off a career-high season in which he scored 42 goals, 38 assists, and 80 points in 68 games. Lisowsky finished second on the team in goals, powerplay goals (13), and game-winning goals (8) behind only Anaheim Ducks prospect Egor Sidorov. The Port Coquitlam, BC native came through when it mattered most, scoring three overtime goals during the regular season, the most by any Blade. Lisowsky was a key factor in the club's deep playoff run, scoring seven goals, ten assists, and 17 points in 16 games. Even with his lethal offensive ability, the 5-foot-9 hoss was an effective defensive forward with relentless back-checking and stick-checking ability. The career-Blade's work ethic was recognized by the club as he was awarded the Blades' Unsung Hero award. Lisowsky returns to a Blades team with 29 goals, the most in the WHL this season.

Both men have a chance to catch up to speed before the Blades' next game Friday, Oct. 11 against the Spokane Chiefs at SaskTel Centre.

