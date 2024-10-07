Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - October 8
October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans heavily outshot and out chanced the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, but could only solve Jake Pilon once in a 2-1 loss in their home opener. Austin Zemlak opened the scoring with his first as an American before the Rockets scored twice just over four and a half minutes apart to take the lead. After the two teams combined for 43 shots in the first two periods there was just eight total shots in the final 20 minutes.
VS SEATTLE: Tuesday is the first of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds. After tonight the two don't play again until January 10 and then see another lengthy break before they meet four times between March 2 and 16. Last season Tri-City went 4-2 against Seattle, taking two of three both at home and on the road.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Jake Sloan (2-3-5) Nathan Pilling (2-2-4)
Cruz Pavao (2-2-4) Nishaan Parmar (2-2-4)
Jackson Smith (0-4-4) Sam Charko (2-2-4)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Power Play - 11.8% (2-for-17) Power Play - 23.8% (5-for-21)
Penalty Kill - 77.8% (14-for-18) Penalty Kill - 75.9% (22-for-29)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
