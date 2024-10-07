Koehn Ziemmer Returning to Prince George Cougars
October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Koehn Ziemmer is headed back to the Prince George Cougars.
The veteran forward from Mayerthorpe, AB was re-assigned Monday by the Los Angeles Kings organization.
Ziemmer, who turns 20 in December, was sidelined for the majority of the regular season but returned for the 2024 playoff run. Last season, Ziemmer posted 31 points (11-20-31), in 21 games played before his injury.
Ziemmer is now entering his fifth season in the WHL, playing in 183 games, while compiling 189 points in that span (91-98-189). Ziemmer's 91 goals as a Cougar currently rank fifth all-time in Prince George Cougars history.
The Cougars are back in action tomorrow night when they play host to the Portland Winterhawks in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Championship series.
