This 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Rookie Hasn't Been Held off the Scoresheet Yet

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Shea Van Olm has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 6, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The former WHL Champion helped power the Chiefs to a pair of weekend wins with four goals and three assists for a league-leading seven points.

Van Olm took charge in a Friday showdown against a hungry Kelowna squad, shoveling a backhand shot past Jarki Kykkanen 15 minutes into the opening frame to break the ice. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound winger closed the period with a slick dish to freshly minted Captain Berkly Catton, who buried to extend the Chiefs' lead to 3-0. Catton returned the favour in the final frame as he found Van Olm for a short side wrister. Van Olm's second tally of the night would stand as the game-winner in a 5-3 decision for Spokane, though Kelowna tried to stage a late comeback. The 20-year-old earned first star of the night for his two-goal, one-assist effort.

Van Olm, who hails from Calgary, Alta., proved that a veteran player can still experience a lot of firsts the following night against Seattle. Van Olm opened the scoring for Spokane for the third time in four games by batting a puck out of midair and into the back of the Thunderbirds net less than a minute into the opening period. He added the primary assist on the eventual-game-winning goal by whipping a centering pass to Smyth Rebman in the slot on a powerplay. With Spokane cushioned by a 5-1 lead in the second period, Van Olm snagged another helper with a feed to Owen Martin, who tipped the puck past Grayson Malinoski to take the game into blowout territory. Van Olm laid the final strike with a powerful one-timer from the slot on the man-advantage. The 7-2 win marks Spokane's fourth straight victory and Van Olm's first career four-point night in the WHL.

With seven goals and six assists for 13 points in six matches, Van Olm leads the Chiefs- and the entire WHL- in points and sits second in goals- just one tally behind top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Roger McQueen of Brandon.

He's on pace for a career-best year in his first full season with Spokane after being acquired in a trade in 2023-24. Originally drafted by Edmonton in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Van Olm helped the Oil Kings lift the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a rookie in 2022. He also registered an assist in four appearances with the Kamloops Blazers at the 2023 Memorial Cup before finding a new home in Spokane.

The Chiefs (5-1-0-0) sit atop the league standings and look like the team to beat as they prepare for an East Division trip.

Spokane will take on Prince Albert (1-2-2-0) on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

ROYALS NETMINDER MICHNIK NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals netminder Spencer Michnik has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 6, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 18-year-old posted his first WHL shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on October 5.

Michnik steered aside 22 shots and held the Wild scoreless on two powerplay opportunities in his second start of the WHL season. Wenatchee had averaged nearly four goals per game this season heading into the match against the B.C. Division Leaders.

The Sylvan Lake, Alta. product is 2-0-0-0 in his first season with the Royals with a .50 goals-against average and a blistering .980 save percentage. He currently leads all WHL netminders in both categories and has the only shutout of the young season.

Clocking in at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Michnik was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the offseason.

Victoria (4-1-1-0) opens a three-game homestand with a pair of rematches against Wenatchee starting on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

BLADES FORWARD WILLIAMS NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending October 6, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 16-year-old continued his impressive early-season run with three goals, an assist and a +3 rating through three matches to lead all eligible rookies last week.

With the Calgary Hitmen holding a 2-0 lead in the second period of their October 2 match, Williams kickstarted the Blades comeback with a powerful one-timer from the slot to get the Bridge City bunch on the board. At the end of the frame, Williams fed Hudson Kibblewhite for a fantastic between-the-legs goal to tie things up at three heading into the final 20 minutes. Williams was named second star of the night with a goal and an assist in an eventual 5-3 Blades victory.

The 6-foot, 150-pound centre extended his point streak to a fifth game as the Blades visited the Swift Current Broncos two days later. With Swift Current up 1-0 in the first period, Williams would level the match by snapping up a rebound and firing it into the yawning corner of the Broncos' net. Despite his early-game heroics, Saskatoon would drop its first game of the season in a 6-3 loss.

Williams lit the lamp once again the following night to open the scoring against the Everett Silvertips with a deft redirection of a Zach Olsen pass. The youngster hasn't been held off the scoresheet yet in his first WHL season. Williams would end the night with a goal and a +2 rating, though the Blades would fall 5-4 in overtime.

Williams has now amassed four goals and five assists for nine points in six career WHL games, including two multi-point performances. He leads all WHL rookies in points, sits second in goals and is tied for third in assists.

Saskatoon chose the 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward 41st overall in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Blades (4-1-1-0) go head-to-head against Tempo WHL Player of the Week Shea Van Olm and the U.S. Division-leading Spokane Chiefs at SaskTel Centre on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

