Andrew Cristall Returned To Kelowna Rockets From Washington Capitals

October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Washington Capitals announced today that 19-year-old forward Andrew Cristall has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Cristall was selected with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He played in four preseason games with the Capitals, scoring two goals while averaging. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Caps last July.

With Cristall returned, all eligible players who were away at NHL rookie or training camps have been sent back to the Rockets.

It's expected that Cristall will be in the lineup for the Rockets next home game, which will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the Canadian Cancer night.

Cristall, a native of Burnaby, B.C., was selected by Kelowna in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He has played in 191 games with the Rockets, tallying 109 goals and 280 points in those games which includes last season where he recorded 111 points in 62 games which led all Rockets skaters. His totals put him fifth in the WHL, and his 40 goals ranked second on the Rockets to only Tij Iginla and 13th in the league, earning him second all-star honours for the B.C. Division.

In the 62 games Cristall appeared in last season, he was held off the scoresheet in just seven games and had a 23-game point streak which ranged from November 3 to January 19. Along with leading the Rockets in points, he also led the team in power play goals (13), power play assists (22), plus/minus (+23) and points-per-game (1.79).

Cristall's stellar campaign also earned him the Top Scorer award at the Rockets annual award night last March.

Internationally, Cristall has represented Canada on two separate occasions. He won bronze with Canada at the 2022-23 Under-18 Hockey Championships in the spring while also winning gold with Canada at the 2022-23 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, where he tallied two goals and six points in seven games.

