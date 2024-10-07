Jaxon Fuder Signs with Rebels
October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Jaxon Fuder (FEW-dur) has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
Fudor, who is 18, comes to the Rebels from the Powell River Kings of the BCHL where he had six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in four games this season.
The Cold Lake, AB native recorded 37 points over 76 career games in the BCHL with Powell River and Cranbrook.
#11 Jaxon Fuder
Forward
Birthdate: April 2, 2006
Hometown: Cold Lake, AB
Height: 6'1
Weight: 175 lbs.
Shoots: Left
Also today, the Rebels have assigned 16-year-old goaltender Peyton Shore to the Virden Oil Capitals (MJHL). The Winnipeg, MB native had not appeared in any regular season games this season after posting a 1.65 goals against average and .956 save percentage in preseason play.
