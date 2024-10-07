Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Earn Sweep on Opening Weekend

October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Victoria Royals in a 5-3 contest on Friday, October 4, before downing the Prince George Cougars, 3-2, on Saturday, October 5 with a tally in the dying seconds of regulation to earn a sweep on Chick-fil-A Opening Weekend.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Kyle Chyzowski tallied four assists against the Royals, earning first star of the game and his second career four-point game on Friday.

Forward Ryan Miller posted three goals and one assist between this weekend's contests, including both game-winners.

Forward Josh Zakreski registered two goals, one against Victoria and one against Prince George.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker backstopped the Hawks to a win against the Cougars in his WHL debut, turning aside 38 shots, earning a .946 save percentage and first star of the game.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth scored three points (1G, 2A) to help lead the Hawks to victory on Friday night.

Forward Diego Buttazoni registered three points (3A) versus the Victoria Royals, adding an apple on two power-play goals and the game's insurance tally.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták posted a career-high 39 saves on Friday night.

Play of the Week:

Ryan Miller earns play of the week, after netting a perfectly placed slapshot in the dying seconds of regulation against the Prince George Cougars to win the game against the Hawks' perennial rival and complete the weekend sweep

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 5 vs. Victoria 3 (Friday):

Five Portland Winterhawks players posted multi-point performances, leading the team to a 5-3 victory over the Victoria Royals on Friday night. Captain Kyle Chyzowski notched four assists, while Ryan Miller contributed two goals, including the go-ahead tally late in the second period. Carsyn Dyck, Tyson Jugnauth, and Diego Buttazzoni also made key contributions. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták made a career-high 39 saves to help Portland secure the win. The Winterhawks excelled on special teams, going 3-for-5 on the power play, and held on to their lead throughout the final frame.

Portland 3 vs. Prince George 2 (Saturday):

Ryan Miller scored the game-winning goal with just three seconds left in regulation, leading the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night, securing an opening weekend sweep. Hudson Darby kicked off the scoring just 18 seconds into the game, marking his first goal of the season. Despite Portland's early lead, the Cougars responded with two goals, including one on the power play. Josh Zakreski tied the game late in the second period, setting the stage for Miller's last-second heroics. Goaltender Marek Schlenker impressed in his WHL debut, stopping 38 of 40 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up their road slate against the Prince George Cougars at CN Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 8 and 9. On Friday, October 11, the Winterhawks take on the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place, before completing their four-game roadie in Seattle versus the Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 12. Tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Thursday, October 17 - Thirsty Thursday - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, October 19 - Grunge Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, October 26 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.