Raiders Acquire Import Defenceman from Cougars

October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders and Prince George Cougars swung a deal on Monday afternoon. The Raiders acquired import defenceman Vojtech Vochvest from the Cougars in exchange for an eighth round pick (WEN) in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Vochvest, from Mlada Boleslav, Czechia, is in his second WHL season. In the 2023-24 season, the now 19-year-old played in 67 games with the Kamloops Blazers, where he had five assists in 67 games.

"Vojtech is a veteran player, and he is a stay at home defensive defenceman," Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. "He will add grit and toughness to our lineup."

Vochvest will join the team for the BC road trip which starts this weekend. Prince Albert's first game of the road trip is on Saturday night, where they will take on his former team, the Cougars.

ROSTER MOVE:

Along with today's trade, the Raiders also announce that they have released import defenceman Norwin Panocha. The club wishes Norwin the best moving forward.

