3 Giants Prospects to Compete in 2024 WHL Cup

October 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Vancouver Giants are proud to announce that three prospects will compete in the 2024 WHL Cup in Red Deer.

Slated to be contested from Wednesday, October 23 through Sunday, October 27, the WHL Cup will feature teams from the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament format followed by playoffs.

The 2024 WHL Cup will showcase the top 2009-born players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The Giants prospects that will participate include:

Blake Chorney - Forward (Team Saskatchewan - Drafted 1st Round, 10th overall by Vancouver in 2024)

Riley Charlton - Forward (Team B.C. - Drafted 5th Round, 94th overall by Vancouver)

Wyatt Callander - Forward (Team B.C. - Undrafted - listed by Vancouver)

Blake Chorney - Team Saskatchewan

Chorney (Nipawin, Sask.) was a key cog for a very successful NAX (Northern Alberta Xtreme) U15 squad that won the CSSHL U15 Prep Championship for the second consecutive year in 2023-24. In the regular season, the left-shot forward recorded 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 24 games, which ranked just outside the top-10 in the U15 Prep division.

The 5-foot-11, 182 lb. forward elevated his game in the playoffs, with five goals and seven assists for 12 points in five playoff games. His 12 playoff points were second amongst all skaters in the U15 Prep division, trailing only teammate Jaggar John.

Chorney is playing with the Saskatoon Blazers (Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League) this season and already has three goals in his first two games.

Riley Charlton - Team B.C.

Charlton (Chilliwack B.C.) played for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (U15) in his draft year, recording 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 30 games before the Giants made him a fifth-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The left-shot forward was third on his team in scoring and helped the Thunderbirds finish first in the BCEHL with a 24-5-0-1 record. His 40 points ranked 6th in the U15 division of the BCEHL.

This season Charlton is suiting up for the U17 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds.

Wyatt Callander - Team B.C.

Callander (Prince George, B.C.) was listed by the Giants and had a strong showing at training camp. Last season, the right-shot forward had nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points for Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green, the same team as Giants signed draft pick Dylan Hurren.

So far in 2024-25, Callander has 10 points (3G-7A) in seven games for Delta's U17 Prep team.

About the WHL Cup

The majority of players participating in the event were selected in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft or have been listed by WHL Clubs. The WHL Cup, formerly known as the Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup, has been sponsored since 2009 by the Western Hockey League.

Over the course of WHL Cup history, many notable players have competed at the event, including Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point, and New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

This will mark the 11th year of the event. The first ever WHL Cup was held in Blackfalds, Alta., in 2009 and featured four of the top eight players selected in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 2011, the Moose Jaw Warriors and Hockey Saskatchewan hosted the event at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. In 2012 and 2013, the tournament was hosted in Calgary at Father David Bauer Arena, the home of the WHL. From 2015 through 2019, the WHL Cup was hosted in Calgary at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

In 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 the WHL Cup was not contested due to the Canada Winter Games.

Team Alberta is a five-time champion of the WHL Cup, hoisting the trophy in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016, while Team Manitoba is the defending champion of the WHL Cup, having won the event for the first time in 2023. Team British Columbia is a three-time winner of the WHL Cup, claiming the crown in 2012, 2017, and 2021. Team Saskatchewan won its lone WHL Cup in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.