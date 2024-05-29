Spencer Jones Walks Off Baysox In Wednesday Matinee

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Spencer Jones and the Somerset Patriots after a walk-off win

(Somerset Patriots) Spencer Jones and the Somerset Patriots after a walk-off win(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took down the Bowie Baysox 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday afternoon in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark before a season high attendance 6,763. Spencer Jones's 9thinning RBI single served as the game winner. Somerset's pitching staff, comprised of Zach Messinger, Colby White, Leonardo Pestana, and Kevin Stevens combined to strike out 18 batters, the most in a nine-inning game in Patriots Double-A era history. The only 18+ strikeout game occurred in a ten-inning contest on 7/5/22 vs. NH where Matt Sauer struck out 17 of the 20 batters.

RHP Zach Messinger (5.1 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 10 K) struck out a career-high 10 batters in 5.1 IP of one-run ball. Messinger allowed the first three batters of the game to reach, before striking out seven of the next ten batters he faced. Over five starts in May, Messinger is 2-0 with a 1.95 ERA and 36 K in 27.2 IP. Over his last six starts dating back to 4/28 @REA, the Yankees No. 21 prospect has posted a 2.20 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 39 K over 32.2 IP. Wednesday marked Messinger's 5th 8+ K performance of the season.

RHP Leonardo Pestana (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K) matched a season high 4 K over 2 IP of relief. Pestana has posted a 0.79 ERA over 11.1 IP with the Patriots this season, allowing only 1 ER with 12 K.

DH Spencer Jones (1-for-4, RBI) called game with a walk-off single in the 9th inning to score Jared Wegner from second base. The Yankees No. 2 prospect extended his on-base streak to 12 games with 9 BB. Wednesday marked the second walk-off win of the season for Somerset, and first since Ben Rice's solo home run on 4/19 vs. HFD.

CF Jasson Dominguez (1-for-2) continued his rehab assignment by playing five innings in CF, his first time playing the field since undergoing Tommy John Surgery last September. Dominguez, the Yankees top prospect, has hit safely in five straight games with the Patriots. Over seven games with Somerset on rehab assignment, the Yankees top prospect is 8-for-28 (.285) with 2 HR, 4 R, and 4 RBI.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.