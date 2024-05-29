Fightins Fall as Yard Goats Walk off in Ninth

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - The Hartford Yard Goats (24-22) rallied back with three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Reading Fightin Phils (20-27) 5-4 on Wednesday night from Dunkin' Park in Hartford. With the win, the Yard Goats hold a 2-0 lead in this week's six-game series.

The Fightin Phils struck first with one run in the top of the second. It came on a long home run from William Simoneit in that inning to make it 1-0. Hartford wasted no time evening it back up at one in the bottom of the frame, though. Zach Kokoska began the inning with a double, and Warming Bernabel followed with a walk. After Braiden Ward laid down a sacrifice bunt, Nic Kent singled to score Kokoska and make it 1-1.

Jose Rodriguez led off the top of the third with a walk and proceeded to steal second base. Carson Taylor followed with a single to score Rodriguez and make it 2-1. Carlos De La Cruz then doubled to move Taylor to third. Following that, Trevor Schwecke hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Hartford did get one run back in the bottom of the fourth on a Bernabel solo home run, his fourth of the season, to make it 3-2, with Reading still on top. Reading then got the run right back when Trevor Schwecke launched a solo home run to keep his hot week going and make it 4-2, Fightin Phils.

Down by two in the bottom of the ninth, Hartford's bats went to work. Ryan Ritter led off the inning with a single and Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a double to put runners on second and third. With one out, Zach Kokoska singled on a ground ball to second base to score Ritter and make it 4-3. Bladimir Restituyo came in to pinch run and Bernabel hit a ball over the head of Schwecke in left to score two runs and give Hartford the 5-4 win.

Konnor Ash got the start for Reading and allowed one run on three hits over three innings. Carlos Francisco followed with two innings of one-run ball, and then Cristian Hernandez tossed two scoreless frames, with three strikeouts. Tristan Garnett (L, 1-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning but was tagged for all three runs in the ninth. Tyler McKay was credited with the blown save.

Six pitchers threw in total for Hartford, with Seth Halvorsen (W, 1-1) claiming the victory with a scoreless ninth inning. Hartford's bullpen combined to hold Reading's offense to just one run.

The Fightin Phils and Yard Goats return to the field Thursday at 7:10 p.m. LHP Lachlan Wells is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Connor Van Scoyoc for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 9 for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals). Tuesday features a Fightin Phils T-Shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 adults, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday is a Tribute to Farming: Farm Animal Experience, presented by Berks County Farmers Association and Steinmetz Family Farm. Thursday and Friday will showcase postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Career Link Berks County, and Friday's by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show of the season, thanks to Diamond Credit Union. It will also be a Tribute to Peanuts and Charlie Brown's 50th Anniversary, as the Fightin Phils will wear special Peanuts Jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Johan Rojas Bobble Head, thanks to Berks Packing, for the first 1,500 kids. Reading then remains home from Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.