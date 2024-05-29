Erie Offense Ambushes Richmond to Tie Series

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (25-20) rode five early runs to beat Richmond (23-24) 8-3 on Wednesday.

After being shut out on Tuesday, Erie scored three first-inning runs against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand on Wednesday. After a leadoff walk to Trei Cruz, Carlos Mendoza hit an RBI triple to open the scoring. He scored on Hao-Yu Lee's sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Chris Meyers blasted a solo home run, making it 3-0 Erie.

In the bottom of the first, Richmond got on the scoreboard against Erie starter Troy Melton. A pair of hits and a walk loaded the bases with two out for Jimmy Glowenke, who also walked to force home Richmond's first run. Melton struck out all three first-inning outs. He threw 31 pitches and did not return for the second inning.

In the second, Brady Allen struck an RBI double, scoring Eliezer Alfonzo after his single. Erie extended the lead to 4-1.

Adam Wolf entered for Erie in the second. His first batter was Luis Toribio, who drove a solo home run to make it 4-2.

Jake Holton singled and Julio Rodriguez doubled in the third, setting the stage for Gage Workman's run-scoring infield single with two out. That hit made it 5-2 Erie.

Jose Cruz relieved Bertrand in the fourth. He surrendered a two-run blast to Lee, which opened up Erie's lead to 7-2. Meyers and Lee each had their sixth home run of the season, which is the best mark on the team.

Vaun Brown's solo home run in the fourth against Wolf cut the lead to 7-3.

Allen added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, extending Erie's lead to 8-3.

After Wolf gave Erie three innings in relief, Trevin Michael, Angel Reyes, and Calvin Coker combined for five frames of scoreless relief.

Michael (2-2) was credited with the win. Bertrand (2-2) took the loss.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as Austin Bergner faces Carson Ragsdale.

