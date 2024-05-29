Warming Bernabel's Walk-off Propels Yard Goats to Marvelous Victory

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Warming Bernabel cracked a two-run walk-off hit to lead the Yard Goats to a 5-4 come from behind win on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford trailed 4-2 going into the ninth inning and has now won three consecutive games. A lead-off single from shortstop Ryan Ritter and a double from right fielder Yanquiel Fernandez was followed up by an RBI single from Zach Kokoska that set the stage for Warming Bernabel, who hit a line drive to left field that scored Yanquiel Fernandez and pinch runner Bladimir Restituyo. Hartford's bullpen was tremendous, and allowed just one run on two hits in the final 5.1 innings, and retired the final seven batters of the game.

The Fightin Phils opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning with a solo home run from catcher William Simoneit off Hartford starter Mason Albright.

In the second inning, Yard Goats third baseman Nic Kent singled on a ground ball to short that brought home Zach Kokoska to tie the game 1-1.

Reading took the lead back in the third off a Carson Taylor single up the middle that brought Jose Rodriguez across the plate to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Trevor Schwecke picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Carson Taylor home to extend the lead to 3-1.

Yard Goats first baseman Warming Bernabel hit a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning to cut the lead to one making it a 3-2 ballgame. It was Bernabel's 4th home run of the season.

The Fightin Phils struck again in the fifth inning when left fielder Trevor Schwecke hit a homered on a deep shot to left field to make the score 4-2 in favor of Reading.

Trailing 4-2 in the ninth inning, Hartford scored three times to beat the Fightins for the second straight game. Seth Halvorsen pitched a perfect ninth to record his first win of the season.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday night May 30th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Yard Goats Shoe Charm Giveaway Night!! RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats opposite LHP Kolby Allard who will start for the Fightin Phils. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

