Senators Shut Out Binghamton as Rain Ends Game Early

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-0 in a rain-shortened game Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. The Senators scored both of their runs in the top of the second inning. The game was called with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

THE BIG PLAYS

In the top of the second inning with runners on second and third with two outs, Robert Hassell III hit a two-run single to center field, scoring Dérmis Garcia and Jordy Barley to give Harrisburg the 2-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara improved to 2-0 in AA with the win as he held Binghamton scoreless across six innings while allowing just one hit and striking out six... Lara retired the last 11 consecutive batters he faced... Robert Hassell III went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; he now has a hit in six-straight games and has reached base in 11 straight... Jordy Barley went 2-for-3 with a run scored... The Senators are 18-9 in the month of May... Today's win is the Senators' first win in Binghamton since August 8th, 2019.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game three of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

