Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Binghamton

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (27-19) vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-20)

Game 47 - Wednesday, May 29, 11:05 a.m. - Mirabito Stadium

RH Andry Lara vs RH Nolan McLean

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game two of their six-game series today at Mirabito Stadium. It's the first and only meeting between the teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 in the series opener Monday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton scored first to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and the Senators responded with a run to make it 2-1 in the 2nd inning. But Binghamton would score another run in the 2nd, three runs in the 6th, and one more in the 8th to build a 7-1 lead. The Senators made it 7-3 with two runs in the top of the 9th and looked poised for more, but their rally fell short.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in AA. Their staff's collective 3.33 ERA is third-best in the Eastern League and fourth-best in all of AA. Their bullpen's 2.95 ERA is the second-best in the Eastern League and fifth-best in AA.

LEVEL-UP LARA : Today's starting pitcher Andry Lara has handled the transition from High-A to AA well as an effective addition to the Senators' rotation. Through his first two starts in AA he's provided length by giving the Sens 6+ innings in each start. They've been solid innings, as he's allowed just three earned runs and has already racked up 13 strikeouts.

HASSELL'ING OPPONENTS : With a single and a walk Monday night, Robert Hassell III has hit in five straight games, and has reached base in 10 straight. He's no stranger to these streaks, as he holds the longest on-base streak by a Senator this season after he reached base in 24 consecutive games from April 9th to May 11th. His longest hit streak this season was six games, which also came during that same on-base streak.

HOME SECURITY : Brady House has stepped up as the most reliable defensive infielder for the Senators as he is riding a 28-game errorless streak at third base, the longest streak by a Sens' infielder this season.

MAY SURGE : The Senators are 17-9 in the month of May, the best record of any team in the Eastern League this month. With three games left to play in the month, they're the only team in the league that has not yet reached double-digits in losses in May. The Sens went 10-10 in the month of April.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS : Dylan Crews has been taking advantage of scoring opportunities for the Senators this season. With runners in scoring position, Crews is batting .366 with 27 RBIs, eight hits for extra bases including three home runs, and two sacrifice flyouts. Three of those hits and seven of his RBIs with RISP have come with two outs. His 28 RBIs on the season lead the Senators and are good for fifth-most in the Eastern League.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is 4th in HRs (9)... Andrew Pinckney is T4th in SBs (11) and 4th in hits (47)... Robert Hassell III is T4th in SBs (11) and 7th in hits (44)... Dylan Crews is 6th in RBIs (28) and T1st in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 2nd in ERA (1.81), T1st wins (5), and T10th in strikeouts (48)... Holden Powell is 1st in holds (4) and Tyler Schoff and Garvin Alston are T2nd in holds (3).

ALUMNI WATCH: Jake Irvin allowed two hits in six scoreless innings while striking out 10 for the Nationals against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. He ended up with a no-decision as Atlanta defeated Washington 2-0.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes nine of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #2 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 23 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #24 C Israel Pineda; #27 Dustin Saenz (IL) and #30 Andry Lara. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #2 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; and #29 LHP Andrew Alvarez .

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY: 2013 : Tyler Moore hit a two-run home run to lead the Sens to a 6-1 win over the Bowie Baysox in game one of a doubleheader. In game two, Oliver Perez tossed six shutout innings and Jimmy Barthmaier tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the Senators 1-0 win over Bowie, leading the Sens to a doubleheader sweep.

