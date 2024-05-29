Coffey Strong In 6-2 Win Over Curve

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (25-22) homer twice in 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve (15-32) on Wednesday night.

Marcelo Mayer hit his sixth homer of the season to the opposite field while notching his eighteenth double to tally a multi-hit day. Matthew Lugo went two-for-four while Nick Decker went three-for-four with a pair of RBI. Tyler McDonough smoked his second homer of the season. Isaac Coffey fired 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit.

Mayer put Portland on the board with a solo shot in the top of the first inning. A solo shot from McDonough in the top of the third inning would extend a 2-0 lead for the 'Dogs.

A pair of singles along with a walk would load the bases in the top of the fifth inning for Portland. Mayer drove in the third run of the day with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Decker doubled (4) in the top of the sixth inning to drive in two before an RBI single from Nick Yorke in the top of the seventh would complete the Sea Dogs scoring.

Altoona scored a run in the bottom of the seventh with a double from Kervin Pichardo. An RBI groundout from Connor Scott would score a run in the bottom of the ninth but Portland held on in the 6-2 Wednesday night win.

RHP Isaac Coffey (1-2, 4.54 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out four. RHP Bubba Chandler (1-4, 5.65 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to PNG Field, tomorrow, May 30th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Angel Bastardo (0-4, 4.38 ERA) will start for Portland while Altoona will give the ball to RHP Thomas Harrington (0-0, 1.54 ERA).

