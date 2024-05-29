Baysox Walked off by Patriots on Wednesday
May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Bowie Baysox News Release
BRIDGEWATER, N.J - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost on a walk-off single against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.
With the game tied at one in the ninth inning with two outs and the winning runs on second and first, Yankees No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones lined a single against right-hander Keagan Gillies (L, 0-1) to bring home the winning run from second base.
It's the first walk-off loss by the Baysox this season.
In the first inning, Dylan Beavers gave Bowie (23-23) an early 1-0 lead three batters in with an RBI single into right field. The Orioles No. 7 prospect has now driven in a run in his last three games.
Somerset (23-24) evened up the score in the second on an Aaron Palensky RBI single off starting right-hander Seth Johnson. Johnson threw four innings and gave up just the one run on five hits with one walk over two strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 10 prospect finishes the month of May with a 2.79 ERA in five starts.
The game stayed at 1-1 from the third inning until the walk-off hit as pitching took over from both sides. Somerset starting right-hander Zach Messinger struck out a season-high 10 batters over 5.1 innings and the bullpen of Colby White, Leonardo Pestana and Kevin Stevens (W, 3-0) combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts.
Reliever Carlos Tavera punched out four batters over four shutout innings and allowed just one hit. The 25-year-old right-hander has not allowed a run over his last 16.2 innings pitched on the road.
Samuel Basallo collected a game-high three hits and Anthony Servideo doubled twice. Basallo is now batting .306 in the month of May after his team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season. Servideo is 6-for-12 at the plate over his last three games.
Bowie struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-18 on the afternoon and stranding 12 men on base.
The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against Somerset tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (1-1, 6.87 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Bailey Dees (2-3, 4.15 ERA) for Somerset.
The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2024
- May 29, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Walked off by Patriots on Wednesday - Bowie Baysox
- Spencer Jones Walks Off Baysox In Wednesday Matinee - Somerset Patriots
- Senators Shut Out Binghamton as Rain Ends Game Early - Harrisburg Senators
- Rumble Ponies Blanked by Harrisburg in Rain-Shortened Game - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats & The Cigna Group Announce Partnership - Hartford Yard Goats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Binghamton - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.