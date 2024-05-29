Baysox Walked off by Patriots on Wednesday

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost on a walk-off single against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

With the game tied at one in the ninth inning with two outs and the winning runs on second and first, Yankees No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones lined a single against right-hander Keagan Gillies (L, 0-1) to bring home the winning run from second base.

It's the first walk-off loss by the Baysox this season.

In the first inning, Dylan Beavers gave Bowie (23-23) an early 1-0 lead three batters in with an RBI single into right field. The Orioles No. 7 prospect has now driven in a run in his last three games.

Somerset (23-24) evened up the score in the second on an Aaron Palensky RBI single off starting right-hander Seth Johnson. Johnson threw four innings and gave up just the one run on five hits with one walk over two strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 10 prospect finishes the month of May with a 2.79 ERA in five starts.

The game stayed at 1-1 from the third inning until the walk-off hit as pitching took over from both sides. Somerset starting right-hander Zach Messinger struck out a season-high 10 batters over 5.1 innings and the bullpen of Colby White, Leonardo Pestana and Kevin Stevens (W, 3-0) combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts.

Reliever Carlos Tavera punched out four batters over four shutout innings and allowed just one hit. The 25-year-old right-hander has not allowed a run over his last 16.2 innings pitched on the road.

Samuel Basallo collected a game-high three hits and Anthony Servideo doubled twice. Basallo is now batting .306 in the month of May after his team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season. Servideo is 6-for-12 at the plate over his last three games.

Bowie struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-18 on the afternoon and stranding 12 men on base.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against Somerset tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (1-1, 6.87 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Bailey Dees (2-3, 4.15 ERA) for Somerset.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.