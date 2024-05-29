Yard Goats & The Cigna Group Announce Partnership

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Hartford Yard Goats and The Cigna Group today announced a multi-year sponsorship that will make The Cigna Group a founding partner at Dunkin' Park. The partnership will include a new backlit sign in the outfield at Dunkin' Park, unique branding throughout the stadium and a community partnership designed to address the positive mental health and wellbeing of Hartford-area youth.

"We appreciate the strong show of support by The Cigna Group, and more importantly, the shared vision of helping to contribute to positive change in Hartford," said Mike Abramson, Yard Goats General Manager. "Cigna is a great community partner, and we're proud to play on the same team."

"The health and vitality of our communities is central to our mission at The Cigna Group, and we couldn't be prouder to partner with the Hartford Yard Goats in their work and commitment to the greater Hartford community," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair, The Cigna Group Foundation, and Chief Communications Officer for The Cigna Group.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.