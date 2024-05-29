Sea Dogs Bite Curve, 6-2

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Kervin Pichardo knocked his sixth double of the season for Altoona on Wednesday night in a 6-2 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs at PNG Field.

Bubba Chandler returned from the injured list and tossed four innings, allowing two solo home runs. Chandler surrendered solo home runs in the first and third and struck out three batters on 75 pitches, 48 strikes.

The Curve bullpen surrendered four runs. Portland expanded their lead in the fifth against J.C. Flowers with a sacrifice fly by Marcelo Mayer. Emmanuel Chapman made his Double-A debut and he tossed two innings in relief, allowing three runs on four hits. Chapman struck out three in his outing.

Anthony Solometo and Drake Fellows each added scoreless innings of relief to finish the game, with Solometo allowing one hit on 20 pitches and Fellows striking out two in a perfect frame.

Altoona plated their first run in the seventh inning on the Picardo double, scoring Connor Scott. Scott would bring home a second run in the ninth inning on an RBI-groundout after back-to-back doubles to start the inning from Carter Bins and Brenden Dixon.

Altoona continues their series on Thursday night against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona will send RHP Thomas Harrington to the mound and RHP Angel Bastardo will go for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.

