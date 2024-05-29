May 29, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS COME UP SHORT IN LOSS TO CURVE The Portland Sea Dogs (24-22) came up short in 6-4 loss to the Altoona Curve (15-31) on Tuesday night. Kyle Teel cranked his fourth home run of the season while extending an eight-game hit streak after going one-for-three at the plate. Tyler Miller made his Double-A debut and notched a double while going one-for-four at the plate. Theo Denlinger and Wyatt Olds combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief. Altoona took a 2-0 lead after the first inning after scoring two runs on two singles. In the bottom of the third inning, the Curve would continue the scoring after Seth Beer reached on a hit by pitch before a walk from Joe Perez. A sacrifice bunt would advance both before a wild pitch would score Beer. Perez would go on to steal home and create a four-run lead. Teel put Portland on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth. The shot out to the roller coaster in right field marked his fourth of the season. Jase Bowen homered for Altoona in the bottom of the inning to create a 6-2 lead off the two-run blast. Portland clawed back after an RBI single from Nick Decker in the top of the sixth along with an RBI single from Mickey Gasper in the top of the eighth, but the Curve held on to take the series opener, 6-4.

TEEL ON A TEAR Kyle Teel hit .350 last series in five games against the Hartford Yard Goats. He finished the series going 7-20 with six runs scored while notching three of his ten total doubles on the season. Teel is hitting .352 in the month of May across nineteen games started which is the highest average amongst active Sea Dogs players for the month. His .446 OBP also leads the team for the month of May. Teel is currently riding a eight-game hit streak where he has gone 11-29 with four doubles, eight RBI, six walks, and three strikeouts. to record a .379 average across that span.

PERALES TO PORTLAND RHP Luis Perales was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. Perales is in his 4th professional season and was added to the Sox' 40-man roster on 11/14/23. Perales entered 2024 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 9 prospect and as having the system's best fastball. He was also ranked by BA as a top Sox prospect (No. 17) and as having the minor league system's best fastball entering 2023. Perales has averaged at least 10.00 SO/9.0 IP for each minor league team he has played for (11.87 career) and was the youngest Red Sox player invited to Major League Spring Training camp in 2024 (20 years old). Prior to his promotion, Perales made seven starts for the Drive in 2024 where he earned a 1-2 record with a 3.42 ERA across 26.1 innings. He held opponents to a .269 average against him.

ALL-TIME VS ALTOONA This week will mark the first of two series against the Altoona Curve in 2024. Altoona will visit Portland for a six-game series during the week of August 6th-11th. Altoona's leading hitter in 2012, Brock Holt, was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that also sent closer Joel Hanrahan to the Red Sox. Among the players sent to the Pirates organization was Sea Dogs pitcher Stolmy Pimentel. Altoona has had two former Sea Dogs as Hitting Coaches. Jon Nunally (Hitting Coach for Portland in 2006) and Keoni De Renne (2006).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 29, 2013 - Xander Bogaerts finished 3-for-4 with 2 homers and 5 RBI as Portland beat New Hampshire 9-1. Anthony Ranaudo earned the win, tossing seven scoreless frames on one hit and eight strikeouts.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game two of the series for what will be his seventh start and eighth game of the season. Coffey last pitched on May 23rd against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.1 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven. His seven strikeouts tied a season-high. This will be Coffey's first career start against Altoona.

