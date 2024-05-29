SeaWolves Score Early, Sink Squirrels on Wednesday

May 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Erie SeaWolves pulled ahead early and beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 8-3, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (23-24) stranded 10 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded twice, in the second game of this week's six-game set against the SeaWolves (25-20).

The SeaWolves opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand ( Loss, 2-2). Carlos Mendoza hit an RBI triple, Hao-Yu Lee brought him in with a sacrifice fly and Chris Meyers hit a solo homer.

In the bottom of the first, Jimmy Glowenke worked an RBI walk but Erie starter Troy Melton stranded the bases loaded.

Brady Allen hit an RBI double in the top of the second to open a 4-1 lead for the SeaWolves. In the bottom of the inning, Luis Toribio hit a solo homer to close the score to 4-2.

The SeaWolves added a run in the third with an RBI single by Gage Workman. In the fourth, Lee hit a two-run homer to push Erie's lead to 7-2.

Vaun Brown hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to pull the Flying Squirrels back within four, but Adam Wolf stranded the bases loaded to limit the frame to one run.

Brady Allen brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to extend the Erie lead to 8-3.

Erie reliever Trevin Michael (Win, 2-2) threw two scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves continue the series on Thursday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (1-1, 4.02) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Austin Bergner (1-1, 3.54). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

