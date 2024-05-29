Rumble Ponies Blanked by Harrisburg in Rain-Shortened Game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-24) fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 2-0, in a rain-shortened game that was called with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday morning at Mirabito Stadium. The series is tied, 1-1.

Harrisburg (28-19) put up two runs in the second inning against Nolan McLean (0-1). Dérmis Garcia led off the frame with a single, Jordy Barley later hit a two-out single, and both runners scored on a two-run single from Robert Hassell III, which gave Harrisburg a 2-0 lead.

McLean allowed just two runs over a career-high-tying five innings of work with four strikeouts, while allowing six hits and two walks.

Harrisburg's starting pitcher Andry Lara (2-0) was dominant. He allowed just one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Wyatt Young hit a one-out single in the third inning, which was Binghamton's only hit. Ryan Clifford and JT Schwartz worked back-to-back walks in the second inning and Alex Ramírez drew a walk in the third inning.

Right-hander Cam Robinson retired the first five batters that he faced in relief of McLean, before the game was delayed and eventually became final due to inclement weather, with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on MiLB.TV and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Kevin Parada went 0-for-3 and snapped his nine-game hitting streak...Rowdey Jordan went 0-for-3 and snapped his five-game hitting streak...McLean induced two inning-ending double plays that were turned by the Ponies' infield, with a 5-4-3 double play that ended the third frame and a 6-4-3 double play that ended the fifth inning...It marked the fourth time that Binghamton has been shut out this season.

