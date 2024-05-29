Mace And The Sixth Lead Akron To 5-2 Win Over New Hampshire

Tommy Mace tosses seven strong innings and the Akron RubberDucks strike for three in the sixth to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Dayan Frias got the Akron offense back rolling in the sixth after opening the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Joe Lampe doubled to put runners on second and third. Milan Tolentino followed by hitting a ground ball to the drawn in shortstop, but Frias was able to beat the throw to the plate to put Akron back on top 3-2. Two batters later, Joe Naranjo doubled to right field to bring home Lampe and Tolentino and make it 5-2 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace was once again lights out for the RubberDucks. The right-hander did not allow a runner past second through the first four innings and kept New Hampshire off the scoreboard until the fifth. In total, Mace worked seven innings allowing two unearned runs while striking out three. Trey Benton worked a scoreless eighth. Tyler Thornton struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped out in front in the bottom of the fourth. Alexfri Planez opened the inning with a solo home run down the line in left to put the RubberDucks ahead 1-0. Yordys Valdes kept the inning going by reaching on a single before advancing to second on an error. After stealing third, Valdes came across to score by beating the throw home on a grounder to short.

Notebook

The win snaps the RubberDucks three game losing streak...Mace has worked seven or more innings in four of his five May outings...Mace has allowed seven runs (five earned) over his last six outings (40.2 innings)...Game Time: 2:16...Attendance: 1,654.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday, May 30 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (2-0, 2.57 ERA) will get the start against New Hampshire right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 4.36 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

