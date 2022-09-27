Space Cowboys Toss Six No-Hit Innings in Series-Opening Loss

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys opened Monday's series opener vs. the Round Rock Express with six no-hit innings at Dell Diamond.

Misael Tamarez tossed five of the no-hit innings, as the Space Cowboys logged their longest no-hit bid in franchise history.

Jake Meyers and Scott Manea each homered as the Space Cowboys were defeated, 6-4.

Tamarez struck out six batters through his five innings of work. Parker Mushinski struck out batter through a scoreless inning in direct relief of Tamarez. Round Rock didn't record their first hit of the night until Andy Ibáñez singled to open up the seventh.

Manea belted his fourth home run of the year with a solo shot to left field in the fourth. Meyers added a solo shot to straightaway center field in the ninth, giving him seven with the Space Cowboys this season. Over his last 10 games, Meyers has hit .450 (18x40) with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

The Space Cowboys added another two runs in the seventh as Pedro León came around to score on a throwing error from Round Rock shortstop Ryan Dorow and JJ Matijevic walked with the bases loaded.

Round Rock took the lead with a five-run seventh. Dorow and Elier Hernandez each had RBI singles, Blaine Crim had a two-run single and J.P. Martinez had an RBI double.

The Space Cowboys and Express play game two of their three-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, with Chad Donato to start for the Space Cowboys and Cole Winn to start for Round Rock.

