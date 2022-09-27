Space Cowboys Toss Six No-Hit Innings in Series-Opening Loss
September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys opened Monday's series opener vs. the Round Rock Express with six no-hit innings at Dell Diamond.
Misael Tamarez tossed five of the no-hit innings, as the Space Cowboys logged their longest no-hit bid in franchise history.
Jake Meyers and Scott Manea each homered as the Space Cowboys were defeated, 6-4.
Tamarez struck out six batters through his five innings of work. Parker Mushinski struck out batter through a scoreless inning in direct relief of Tamarez. Round Rock didn't record their first hit of the night until Andy Ibáñez singled to open up the seventh.
Manea belted his fourth home run of the year with a solo shot to left field in the fourth. Meyers added a solo shot to straightaway center field in the ninth, giving him seven with the Space Cowboys this season. Over his last 10 games, Meyers has hit .450 (18x40) with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.
The Space Cowboys added another two runs in the seventh as Pedro León came around to score on a throwing error from Round Rock shortstop Ryan Dorow and JJ Matijevic walked with the bases loaded.
Round Rock took the lead with a five-run seventh. Dorow and Elier Hernandez each had RBI singles, Blaine Crim had a two-run single and J.P. Martinez had an RBI double.
The Space Cowboys and Express play game two of their three-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, with Chad Donato to start for the Space Cowboys and Cole Winn to start for Round Rock.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2022
- Ramos blasts 428-foot big fly, River Cats drop series opener to homer-happy Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Albuquerque Routs El Paso, 15-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Cintron and Thomas Lift Aces Past Rainiers, 7-2 - Reno Aces
- Five-Run Inning Pushes Round Rock Ahead of Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
- Stone's Scoreless Start Holds down Salt Lake - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers Drop Rare Road Trip Opener at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Albuquerque Trips up Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Bees Open Final Series with 5-1 Loss - Salt Lake Bees
- Space Cowboys Toss Six No-Hit Innings in Series-Opening Loss - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Space Cowboys Toss Six No-Hit Innings in Series-Opening Loss
- Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock
- Joe Perez Hits Grand Slam in Space Cowboys' Home Finale
- Space Cowboys Notch Series Win with Victory over Albuquerque
- Space Cowboys Game Notes, 9.24 vs. Albuquerque