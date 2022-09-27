Cedeno Clears Batter's Eye in Aces' Win over Rainiers, 7-2

Reno, Nev. - Leandro Cedeno's power was on display with a homer and three-RBI performance, which drove the Reno Aces' (84-63) to a 7-2 victory against the Tacoma Rainiers (72-77) Tuesday night in front of 5,650 fans at Greater Nevada Field.

Cedeno remained hot at the plate with a three-hit night (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 1 R), including a mammoth 456-foot two-run shot past the batter's eye in the fourth inning. The designated hitter added another run in the fifth frame with an RBI single to left, giving the Aces a 5-0 advantage.

In the sixth inning, Drew Stankiewicz put a stamp on Reno's 7-2 win with a two-run triple to right-center.

Deyni Olivero (2-1) toed the slab for Reno and recorded his second Triple-A win of the season with five scoreless innings as the 24-year-old allowed five hits, three walks and fanned three batters.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB.

Drew Stankiewicz: 1-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI.

Alek Thomas: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R.

Mitchell Stumpo: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K's.

The Aces will complete their series with Tacoma through Wednesday, September 28, to finish the 2022 regular season. Reno will then head to Las Vegas to take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the Pacific Coast League Championship Friday, September 30, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

