Ramos blasts 428-foot big fly, River Cats drop series opener to homer-happy Aviators

West Sacramento, Calif. - A three-run homer by right fielder Heliot Ramos was not enough to overcome five homers by the road team as the Sacramento River Cats (63-83) dropped their series opener 8-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators (71-77) on Monday.

Starting with a leadoff homer by Las Vegas shortstop Kevin Smith, the Aviators stormed out to an 8-0 lead. Smith and second baseman Zack Gelof combined for five hits, four homers, five runs, and five RBIs.

Ramos got Sacramento on the board in the eighth with a towering 428-foot three-run shot, his 11th homer of the season (107.5 MPH exit velocity).

Sacramento third baseman Casey Schmitt, San Francisco's No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, lined his first three hits at Sutter Health Park, including his first Triple-A double.

Las Vegas lefty Hogan Harris (1-3) was spectacular, striking out nine while allowing four hits and one walk over 5.0 shutout innings.

Homers burned River Cats lefty Jonathan Bermudez (2-7), who allowed three solo homers while striking out five in 4.0 innings.

Sacramento righty Ronnie Williams (1-2, 8.38) will try to even the series on Tuesday. He'll be opposed by an Aviators TBD at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right-hander Cole Waites, the Giants' No. 28 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out one in a perfect inning of relief. Lefty Daniel Tillo struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

Ramos finished 2-for-3 while center fielder Bryce Johnson added a walk and a run scored.

