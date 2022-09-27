Space Cowboys Game Notes, 9.27 at Round Rock

JAKE THE RAKE: Over his last 10 games, Jake Meyers has hit .450 (18x40) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and 10 walks. Meyers has homered in back-to-back games and has an RBI in three straight games.

SEPTEMBER STAFF: The Space Cowboys pitching staff has logged a 3.51 ERA in September, which leads the Pacific Coast League and trails just Scranton Wilkes-Barre (2.97 ERA) of all Triple A teams.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

