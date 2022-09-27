Rainiers Drop Rare Road Trip Opener at Reno

September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-76) lost for only the second time in 11 road trip openers this season on Monday night, dropping the first of their final series to the Reno Aces (83-63) by a 7-2 final score. Just two games remain in 2022.

Reno broke open a scoreless game in the fourth inning. Four consecutive two-out hits by Juan Centeno (single), Camden Duzenack (single), Alek Thomas (RBI double) and Jancarlos Cintron (2-RBI single) made it 3-0 Aces.

The Rainiers were on the scoreboard in the sixth, after Forrest Wall led off with a base hit lined to centerfield. Wall promptly stole his Triple-A-leading 51st base, and then moved to third on a Mason McCoy groundout. Cade Marlowe also grounded out but drove in the run. It was Marlowe's 100th RBI of the season split between Double-A Arkansas (120 games) and Tacoma (11 games), and the second straight season he's hit at least 20 home runs, stolen 20 bases and driven in 100 runs between a variety of Mariners affiliates.

Reno got the run back in the home sixth. Former Rainier Jake Hager walked, and eventually scored on Thomas's second RBI knock of the night. The Aces added three more in the eighth: Hager doubled, Centeno singled Duzenack tripled and Cintron doubled, the last three driving in runs. Cintron had a game-high three hits.

Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan narrowly missed a quality start in his final outing of the season: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. For the moment, McCaughan leads the PCL in strikeouts (141), innings pitched (154.1) and starts (28).

Tacoma scratched out a run in the ninth: Erick Mejia doubled and relief pitcher Kyle Bird drove him in with a double of his own, the first RBI from a pinch hitter this season for the Rainiers in game 148 of 150. The ninth inning run came off Aces utility man Camden Duzenack, who played all nine positions, including a cameo at pitcher in the final inning.

The middle game of this series will be on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field. RHP Konner Wade will make his final start of the season for Tacoma, opposite RHP Deyni Olivero for Reno. First pitch is at 6:05 PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.