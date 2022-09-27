Gameday Info: Sacramento River Cats vs Las Vegas Aviators - September 27, 2022

Yesterday's Game:

A three-run homer byRF Heliot Ramos was not enough to overcome five home runs by the Aviators as the Sacramento River Cats dropped their series opener 8-3 to Las Vegas on Monday. Las Vegas SS Kevin Smith and 2B Zack Gelof combined for five hits, four homers, five runs, and five RBIs. Las Vegas LHP Hogan Harris was spectacular, striking out nine while allowing four hits and one walk over 5.0 shutout innings. Homers burned River Cats LHP Jonathan Bermudez, who surrendered three solo homers while striking out five in 4.0 innings.

Today's Starter

RHP Ronnie Williams will try to even the series in his last start of the season. Williams allowed five runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings at Salt Lake on Sept.

21. Tuesday will be his fourth game at home vs Las Vegas despite it being his 10th overall for Sacramento.

The 26-year-old has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks while punching out seven in 6.0 innings vs the Aviators. Williams began 2022 pitching for the Kia Tigers of the KBO before re-signing with San Francisco on July 9

Future of the Bay:

The series between Sacramento and Las Vegas boasts plenty of future pillars for both Bay Area MLB teams. The River Cats currently have five organizational top-30 prospects, while the Aviators have four top-30 prospects on MLB Pipeline. Ramos (No. 18 in organization) and Gelof (No. 4) made early statements, both homering in Monday's series opener. Sacramento INF Casey Schmitt (No. 6) lined his first three hits at Sutter Health Park, including his first Triple-A double. Las Vegas 1B/C Tyler Soderstrom (No. 2) went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Bryce Bryce Baby:

OF Bryce Johnson, who is the first to have multiple 30-steal seasons in River Cats' history, is tied with former OF Michael Taylor (2010-2014) for second in team history with 60. One more steal would make him the first River Cat to surpass 30 in a season since OF Darren Ford's 33 in 2015.

Vamos Ramos:

Ramos got Sacramento on the board in the eighth on Monday with a towering 428-foot three-run shot, his 11th homer of the season (107.5 MPH exit velocity). The 23-year-old is 4-for-12 with two homers, a double, a walk, and seven RBIs in his last three games.

Waites and See: San Francisco's No. 28 prospect, RHP Cole Waites struck out one in a perfect inning of relief on Monday. The 24-year-old has 11 strikeouts, a 0.75 WHIP, and a .120 opposing batting average in 8.0 shutout Triple-A innings. In 46.0 innings across four levels, including the Majors, Waites has a 1.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts.

Will Power:

INF Will Wilson, San Francisco's No. 26 prospect, rejoined the River Cats on Monday, going 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. The 24-year-old hit .217 with two runs, two doubles, and two RBIs in seven games for the River Cats in June before getting injured.

You Again:

Las VegasINF Matt Davidson, the River Cats' biggest adversary, is back for three more games. The 31-year-old is batting .369 with 23 runs, 13 homers, 27 RBIs, and a 1.360 OPS in 23 games vs Sacramento.

Relief Ace:

RHP Luis Ortiz spun another scoreless frame on Saturday. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 25.0 Triple-A innings, going 4-0 with 23 strikeouts, a 0.80 WHIP, and a .179 opposing batting average since June 29.

Mr. Reliable:

LHP Joey Marciano struck out one of one in his 55th game of the season on Saturday, which tied LHP Ron Flores (2004) and RHP Tyler Rogers (2017) for most in River Cats' history.

