Cintron and Thomas Lift Aces Past Rainiers, 7-2

Reno, Nev. - A combined five-RBI performance from Jancarlos Cintron and Alek Thomas fueled the Reno Aces' (83-63) 7-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (72-76) Monday night in front of 4,244 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces struck first with a three-run fourth inning capped off by a two-run single from Cintron to give Reno a 3-0 advantage. The infielder finished the night with a 3-for-5 effort, including a double and three RBI.

Thomas added some insurance for the Aces in the sixth with an RBI single up the middle for a 4-1 lead. The Chicago, Illinois native recorded a two-hit night with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday night.

Super-utility man Camden Duzenack stayed true to his moniker by playing all nine positions on the diamond Monday night while recording a two-hit night, including an RBI triple in the eighth.

The win was awarded to Blake Workman (W, 4-0) after the right-hander tossed 2.0 innings of one-run ball on one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Aces Notables:

Camden Duzenack: 2-for-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R and extended hitting streak to seven games.

Tyler Holton: (N/D) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, season-high 5 K's.

Caleb Baragar: (H, 7) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Sean Poppen: (H, 2) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

The Aces will continue their series with Tacoma through Wednesday, September 28, to finish the 2022 regular season. Reno will then head to Las Vegas to take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the Pacific Coast League Championship Friday, September 30, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

