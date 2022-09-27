Albuquerque Routs El Paso, 15-4

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated a season-high eight runs in the eighth inning while Noah Davis and Zach Neal held the Chihuahuas to just four runs en route to a commanding 15-4 victory over El Paso Monday night at Isotopes Park.

In the box, the Isotopes, collected 15 hits, four doubles and five homers. Every starter collected a hit. Brenton Doyle led the way with two homers and five RBI. Coco Montes, Sam Hilliard and Carlos Pérez also tallied homers. Montes drove in three runs while Bernard and Pérez collected two RBI.

The Chihuahuas took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Jarred Dale sac fly to right.

In the third inning, the Isotopes combusted for five runs. Doyle smacked a three-run shot, Pérez laced an RBI double and then Pérez came around on a wild pitch.

Albuquerque added to its lead, 6-1, in the fifth on a Hilliard homer to center that travelled 432 ft. El Paso got that run back in the sixth on a Brett Sullivan solo clout.

Pérez then pushed the Isotopes' lead back to five, 7-2, in the seventh with his 31st homer of the year.

Albuquerque extended its lead, 15-2, in the eighth frame. They sent 13 batters to the plate and tallied seven hits, including homers by Doyle and Montes.

The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the ninth.

Davis started for the Isotopes did not factor into the decision after allowing just one run over 4.2 innings. Neal earned the win after spinning 4.1 innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits, two walks a homer with one strikeout.

Topes Scope: - Doyle recorded his second two-homer game this season (August 26 with Double-A Hartford) and his first five RBI game of his career. It was just his third career two homer game. Over seven games with the Isotopes, he is slashing .448/.500/.897 (13x29) with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and three walks. He has four multi-hit efforts as well.

-Doyle also registered the 19th Isotope to tally a multi-homer game-the first since Sam Hilliard on September 25 at Sugar Land.

-Hilliard smacked his 62nd homer with the Isotopes-just four away from tying the franchise record (66) set by Jordan Patterson. He has five homers in his last eight games and three in his last two.

-Davis made his Triple-A debut and tossed 4.2 innings and allowed one run on six hits and two walks with two punchouts. He allowed one run or fewer in a game for the sixth time this year.

-Pérez blasted his 31st homer of the season-tying his career-high set with Las Vegas in 2021. He has hit homers in back-to-back games for the fourth time this year. He is sixth on the all-time single season homer list. He also tallied his 30th multi-hit effort-second-most on the team-and his sixth three-hit game of the year. Lastly, he registered two hits in the eighth inning, the second time an Isotopes has accomplished the feat (Scott Schebler, June 15 vs. Salt Lake, two singles).

-Bernard recorded his team-leading 44th multi-hit game of the year and his team-leading 30th multi-RBI game of the season.

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the third inning-the 15th time they've scored five in an inning but the first time since August 23 vs. Round Rock. In the eighth, they scored eight runs-the most runs scored in an inning this year.

-The Isotopes plated double-digits runs for the first time since July 29 vs. Las Vegas when the scored 11.

-Albuquerque swatted five round-trippers on the night-tied for the third-most dingers in a contest this year.

-The Isotopes collected nine extra-base hits, tied for the second-most in a game this season.

-Montes hit his 20th homer of the year. He joins Pérez, Bernard, Sean Bouchard and D.J. Peterson with at least 20 four-baggers-the first time in team history five players have hit 20-plus jacks.

-Albuquerque pitching fanned just three Chihuahuas on the night-tied for the third-fewest strikeouts in a game this season.

-Bret Boswell registered his first multi-hit effort since August 4 at El Paso.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas will play game two Monday at 6:35 pm MST. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while El Paso is slated to start Jay Groome.

