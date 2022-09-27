Chihuahuas Take 10-2 Win Over Isotopes

September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas had 17 hits in their 10-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night. The teams have split the first two games of the three-game series that closes the regular season.

El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched two scoreless innings and has allowed only two runs in 16 innings over his last three starts. Chihuahuas designated hitter Juan Fernandez went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in a seven-run fifth inning. It was Fernandez' first Triple-A home run and the Chihuahuas' first grand slam since Brandon Dixon on September 8, also in Albuquerque. It was El Paso's ninth grand slam of the year.

Matthew Batten went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI atop El Paso's order Tuesday. Wednesday is the final game of the Pacific Coast League regular season. The Chihuahuas do not play on Thursday and play the Reno Aces on Friday night in Las Vegas for the Pacific Coast League championship.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 10, Isotopes 2 Final Score (09/27/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (85-64), Albuquerque (61-86)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (7-2, 4.62) vs. Albuquerque LHP Logan Allen (0-3, 6.95). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

