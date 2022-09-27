Reno Tops Tacoma 7-2 on Season's Second to Last Day

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-77) dropped the penultimate game of their season by a 7-2 score on Tuesday night to the Reno Aces (83-63). Despite the defeat, the Rainiers are still 34-26 after the All-Star Break, and 44-33 during the season's second half. The 2022 campaign will come to a close on Wednesday afternoon as Tacoma looks to avoid a three-game sweep.

Leandro Cedeno's second Triple-A homer (to CF) made it 2-0 Reno in the fourth inning (Dominic Fletcher single). A three-run Aces fifth made it 5-0. Fletcher drove in two runs with a double, and scored on a Cedeno single.

Reno RHP Deyni Olivero scattered five hits and three walks over five full innings. He struck out three without allowing a run. Rainiers RHP Konner Wade matched with five innings of his own: 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

Drew Stankiewicz ripped a two-out, two-run triple to the centerfield wall in the sixth, extending the Aces lead to 7-0.

Tacoma broke up the shutout in the seventh, beginning with catcher Jake Anchia's first Triple-A hit, a double to left field, in his first Triple-A at-bat. Forrest Wall was hit by a pitch, and both runners scored on a two-out Cade Marlowe triple to left, the final scoring play of the evening.

Relievers Riley O'Brien and Kyle Bird each worked a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout for the Rainiers.

The season finale is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. PT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Justus Sheffield is Tacoma's probable starting pitcher.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

