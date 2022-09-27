Reno Tops Tacoma 7-2 on Season's Second to Last Day
September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-77) dropped the penultimate game of their season by a 7-2 score on Tuesday night to the Reno Aces (83-63). Despite the defeat, the Rainiers are still 34-26 after the All-Star Break, and 44-33 during the season's second half. The 2022 campaign will come to a close on Wednesday afternoon as Tacoma looks to avoid a three-game sweep.
Leandro Cedeno's second Triple-A homer (to CF) made it 2-0 Reno in the fourth inning (Dominic Fletcher single). A three-run Aces fifth made it 5-0. Fletcher drove in two runs with a double, and scored on a Cedeno single.
Reno RHP Deyni Olivero scattered five hits and three walks over five full innings. He struck out three without allowing a run. Rainiers RHP Konner Wade matched with five innings of his own: 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Drew Stankiewicz ripped a two-out, two-run triple to the centerfield wall in the sixth, extending the Aces lead to 7-0.
Tacoma broke up the shutout in the seventh, beginning with catcher Jake Anchia's first Triple-A hit, a double to left field, in his first Triple-A at-bat. Forrest Wall was hit by a pitch, and both runners scored on a two-out Cade Marlowe triple to left, the final scoring play of the evening.
Relievers Riley O'Brien and Kyle Bird each worked a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout for the Rainiers.
The season finale is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. PT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Justus Sheffield is Tacoma's probable starting pitcher.
Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.
About the Tacoma Rainiers
The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Rainiers are a member of the Pacific Coast League and have been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the Rainiers moniker in 1995.
The most up-to-date news and notes about the Tacoma Rainiers and Cheney Stadium can be found at WeRTacoma.com, or by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (@tacomarainiers) and liking the team on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2022
- Chihuahuas Take 10-2 Win Over Isotopes - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodgers Earn 3-1 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Tops Tacoma 7-2 on Season's Second to Last Day - Tacoma Rainiers
- Cedeno Clears Batter's Eye in Aces' Win over Rainiers, 7-2 - Reno Aces
- OKC Limits Salt Lake to One Run - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Tops Tacoma 7-2 on Season's Second to Last Day - Tacoma Rainiers
- Matijevic and de Goti Drive in Two in Loss at Round Rock - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Gameday Info: Sacramento River Cats vs Las Vegas Aviators - September 27, 2022 - Sacramento River Cats
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes, 9.27 at Round Rock - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 27, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Ramos blasts 428-foot big fly, River Cats drop series opener to homer-happy Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Albuquerque Routs El Paso, 15-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Cintron and Thomas Lift Aces Past Rainiers, 7-2 - Reno Aces
- Five-Run Inning Pushes Round Rock Ahead of Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
- Stone's Scoreless Start Holds down Salt Lake - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers Drop Rare Road Trip Opener at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Albuquerque Trips up Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Bees Open Final Series with 5-1 Loss - Salt Lake Bees
- Space Cowboys Toss Six No-Hit Innings in Series-Opening Loss - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.