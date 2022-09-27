Albuquerque Trips up Chihuahuas
September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas lost 15-4 to the Albuquerque Isotopes Monday in the opener of a three-game series to close the regular season. It was Albuquerque's fourth win against the Chihuahuas in 19 tries this season.
The Isotopes hit five home runs in the game and they lead all of Minor League Baseball in homers with 239. Albuquerque scored eight runs in 13-batter bottom of the eighth inning, which was one run shy for the most runs allowed in an inning by El Paso this season.
Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. El Paso left fielder Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. The Chihuahuas play two more games in Albuquerque before traveling to Las Vegas for Friday night's Pacific Coast League Championship Game against Reno.
Team Records: El Paso (84-64), Albuquerque (61-85)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (3-2, 3.28) vs. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (4-4, 6.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
