Dodgers Earn 3-1 Win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers picked up a third consecutive win as six pitchers combined to hold the Salt Lake Bees to one run for a second straight game in a 3-1 win Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (83-66) grabbed the game's first lead in the first inning. Drew Avans drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second base on a walk to Ryan Noda and advanced to third base on a wild pitch before scoring when Kevin Pillar knocked a RBI single. The Dodgers added a run in the fourth inning when Hamlet Marte lined a RBI single into right field. Salt Lake (70-79) loaded the bases in the fifth inning before bringing in a run on a sacrifice fly by Jake Gatewood to cut OKC's lead to 2-1. Omar Estévez capped the scoring for OKC, hitting a towering home run down the left field line in the fifth inning for a 3-1 advantage.

Of Note: -The Dodgers won a third consecutive game and took a 2-0 lead in their final series of the season against the Bees. Oklahoma City improved to 83-66 overall and have reached 83 wins for the third time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) and first time since recording a team-record 86 wins in 2015, going 86-58.

-Pitcher Tony Gonsolin opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and played in his first game since Aug. 23 after being placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List Aug. 29 with a right forearm strain. Gonsolin started the game and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for OKC, allowing one hit to the first batter he faced before inducing a double play and exiting the inning with a strikeout. He faced six batters total and recorded two strikeouts, throwing 27 pitches, including 17 strikes.

-The Dodgers have outscored their opponents, 24-5, over the last three games and have held Salt Lake to one run in each of the first two games of the current series. This is the first time since two games Aug. 17-19 in Sugar Land the Dodgers held their opponent to one run in consecutive games.

-Kevin Pillar continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and collected a RBI single in his lone at-bat of the night and played two innings in right field before being leaving the game after a defensive replacement to start the third inning. Over his last three games, Pillar is 6-for-11 with a double, homer, three RBI and four runs scored. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List June 2 with a left shoulder fracture and transferred to the 60-day IL June 3.

-Hamlet Marte collected his first hit and RBI of the season for the OKC Dodgers in the fourth inning after spending the majority of the season on the team's development list. Tuesday was his first game since July 2 and his sixth overall of the season.

-Omar Estévez hit his third home run of the season in the fifth inning as the Dodgers have now homered in 12 of their last 13 games, hitting 29 homers during that span. The Dodgers have hit eight home runs in their last three games combined.

-Ryan Noda drew two more walks to boost his league-leading and team single-season walks record total to 92 this season. He also recorded his 20th stolen base of the season Tuesday. He now has 25 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 2022 for OKC's first 20/20 season since Nelson Cruz tallied 37 homers and 24 steals in 2008. Noda surpassed Cliff Brumbaugh's team record of 85 walks in 2000 for the most walks in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Jason Martin finished with the Dodgers' lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double and walk.

-Six Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the Bees to one run and six hits. They issued three walks and recorded nine strikeouts. Keegan Curtis (2-1) picked up the win and Justin Hagenman earned his first save of the season. Marshall Kasowski, Justin Bruihl and Hansel Robles were credited with holds.

