Matijevic and de Goti Drive in Two in Loss at Round Rock

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - JJ Matijevic and Alex De Goti each drove in a pair of runs Tuesday night as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys played the penultimate game of their 2022 season.

Despite a go-ahead two-run double from Matijevic in the sixth, the Round Rock Express tacked on five runs in the eighth as the Space Cowboys were defeated 9-6 at Dell Diamond.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings. Joe Perez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second and Pedro León walked with the bases loaded later in the inning. Alex De Goti drove in a pair with a triple in the third.

Perez, who finished the night 2-for-5, has hit .480 (12x25) through seven games since being assigned to the Space Cowboys last Tuesday. He has recorded at least two hits in at least five of the seven games.

Round Rock knotted the game up at 4-4 by the fourth. Nick Tanielu had an RBI triple and Blaine Crim added an RBI single in the third. Elier Hernandez tied the game up with an RBI single in the fourth.

Matijevic, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored during the game, delivered the Space Cowboys the lead again with a two-run double down the right-field line in the sixth.

The Express took the lead for good in the eighth thanks in part to a two-run single from Tanielu and two-run double from Hernandez.

Nick Hernandez and Blake Taylor each fired scoreless and hitless innings in relief, with Hernandez striking out a pair in his inning.

The Space Cowboys play their 2022 season finale at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Dell Diamond, completing a three-game series against Round Rock. Brandon Bielak is set to get the start for the Space Cowboys, with Round Rock starting Spencer Howard.

