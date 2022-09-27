Salt Lake Bees Open Final Series with 5-1 Loss

The Salt Lake Bees opened their final series of the season with a 5-1 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday night. Four OKC pitchers combined to strike out 17 Salt Lake batters, which ties a season high for the Bees. Down 5-0, Salt Lake broke through for their only run in the 8th inning, as Kyle Kasser led off with a single, moved to second on a base hit to left by Jake Palomaki, advanced to third on an infield hit by Jack Mayfield and scored on an infield single by Dillon Thomas. Oklahoma CIty had built their lead with one run in the second, third and fifth innings and they scored two runs in the sixth.

Salt Lake starter Davis Daniel, who was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for last week, took the loss. Daniel (6-7) went four innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Jake Kalish worked three innings and gave up three runs on four hits and Nick Walters pitched a scoreless eighth inning. The Bees managed seven hits with Mayfield leading the way with a pair of singles.

