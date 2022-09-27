OKC Limits Salt Lake to One Run
September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City pitching staff limited Salt Lake to just one run, as the Dodgers downed the Bees 3-1 on Tuesday night in the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Already down 3-0, the Bees got on the board in the fifth, as Monte Harrison and Orlando Martinez started the inning with back-to-back singles. One out later, Kyle Kasser walked to load the bases and Jake Gatewood brought home Harrison with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Oklahoma City scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to jump out to that 3-0 lead. Salt Lake starter Adam Seminaris (2-5) took the loss, as he went three and one-third innings and allowed two runs on two hits with four walks, two strikeouts and two wild pitches. Four other Bees relievers; Austin Warren, Jose Marte, Kyle Barraclough and Elvis Peguero, combined to allow just one run on five hits over the last four and two-third innings. The Bees managed just six hits in the game, two each by Jake Palomaki, Harrison and Martinez.
