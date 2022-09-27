OKC Limits Salt Lake to One Run

September 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City pitching staff limited Salt Lake to just one run, as the Dodgers downed the Bees 3-1 on Tuesday night in the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Already down 3-0, the Bees got on the board in the fifth, as Monte Harrison and Orlando Martinez started the inning with back-to-back singles. One out later, Kyle Kasser walked to load the bases and Jake Gatewood brought home Harrison with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Oklahoma City scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to jump out to that 3-0 lead. Salt Lake starter Adam Seminaris (2-5) took the loss, as he went three and one-third innings and allowed two runs on two hits with four walks, two strikeouts and two wild pitches. Four other Bees relievers; Austin Warren, Jose Marte, Kyle Barraclough and Elvis Peguero, combined to allow just one run on five hits over the last four and two-third innings. The Bees managed just six hits in the game, two each by Jake Palomaki, Harrison and Martinez.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.